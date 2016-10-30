|
ALIX SCHMIDT, EST SUR YVELINES RADIO DANS LES ARTISTES ONT LA PAROLE
Alix Schmidt se confie pendant 1 heure au micro des Artistes ont la Parole - Michel BERGER (Yvelines Radio).
Alix SCHMIDT sur Yvelines Radio pour nous parler de son nouveau Long Metrage et de sa nouvelle piece de Theatre
Rédigé le 06-11-2016 à 06-11-2016 par Michel BERGER (Yvelines Radio).