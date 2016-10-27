Pub

Nathalie ROMIER se confie pendant 1 heure au micro des Artistes ont la Parole - Michel BERGER (Yvelines Radio).

Les Artistes ont la Parole, met en avant cette Nathalie ROMIER sur Yvelines Radio en compagnie de Grâce De CAPITANI, Solène NAVARRE , Delphine Freyssinet, Stéphanie TERRIEN, Annabelle NAKACHE et Michel BERGER.


Les Artistes ont la Parole, aussi en podcast sur :

http://www.michelbergeranimateurradio.fr



Rédigé le 30-10-2016 à 30-10-2016 par Michel BERGER (Yvelines Radio).
