LES ARTISTES ONT LA PAROLE PARIS > LES ARTISTES ONT LA PAROLE
NATHALIE ROMIER PREMIèRE FEMME MAGICIENNE DE FRANCE AVEC NOUS SUR YVELINES RADIO
Nathalie ROMIER se confie pendant 1 heure au micro des Artistes ont la Parole - Michel BERGER (Yvelines Radio).
Les Artistes ont la Parole, met en avant cette Nathalie ROMIER sur Yvelines Radio en compagnie de Grâce De CAPITANI, Solène NAVARRE , Delphine Freyssinet, Stéphanie TERRIEN, Annabelle NAKACHE et Michel BERGER.
Les Artistes ont la Parole, aussi en podcast sur :
http://www.michelbergeranimateurradio.fr
Rédigé le 30-10-2016 à 30-10-2016 par Michel BERGER (Yvelines Radio).